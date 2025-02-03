Lewis and Toledo host Buffalo

Buffalo Bulls (7-14, 2-7 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (13-8, 7-2 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Toledo…

Buffalo Bulls (7-14, 2-7 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (13-8, 7-2 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo takes on Buffalo after Sam Lewis scored 23 points in Toledo’s 89-85 win against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Rockets have gone 5-2 in home games. Toledo has a 6-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulls are 2-7 in MAC play. Buffalo is fourth in the MAC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Noah Batchelor averaging 4.6.

Toledo is shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Buffalo allows to opponents. Buffalo’s 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than Toledo has given up to its opponents (47.0%).

The Rockets and Bulls meet Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sonny Wilson is shooting 52.7% and averaging 15.5 points for the Rockets. Lewis is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ryan Sabol is shooting 44.1% and averaging 16.4 points for the Bulls. Tyson Dunn is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 71.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

