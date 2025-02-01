Leuchten scores 21 points, grabs 13 rebounds to lead UC Irvine over UC Davis 73-66

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Bent Leuchten had 21 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to lead UC Irvine over UC…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Bent Leuchten had 21 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to lead UC Irvine over UC Davis 73-66 on Saturday night.

Justin Hohn and Myles Che added 17 points apiece for the Anteaters (20-3, 10-1 Big West Conference).

Ty Johnson led the Aggies (12-10, 6-5) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, six rebounds and five assists. UC Davis also got 11 points from Connor Sevilla. Niko Rocak also had nine points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and four blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

