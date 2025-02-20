Leuchten and UC Irvine host CSU Northridge

CSU Northridge Matadors (18-7, 10-4 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (22-4, 12-2 Big West) Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (18-7, 10-4 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (22-4, 12-2 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -6.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine plays CSU Northridge after Bent Leuchten scored 21 points in UC Irvine’s 66-49 win over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Anteaters are 9-1 on their home court. UC Irvine has a 17-3 record against teams over .500.

The Matadors are 10-4 in conference games. CSU Northridge is 6-6 against opponents with a winning record.

UC Irvine’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge scores 15.9 more points per game (81.0) than UC Irvine allows (65.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Leuchten is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Anteaters. Myles Che is averaging 14.6 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Marcus Adams Jr. is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, while averaging 15.9 points. Scotty Washington is shooting 47.2% and averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Matadors: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

