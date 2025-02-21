Lesburt’s 20 help Brown knock off Columbia 86-61

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — AJ Lesburt Jr. had 20 points in Brown’s 86-61 victory over Columbia on Friday night. Lesburt…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — AJ Lesburt Jr. had 20 points in Brown’s 86-61 victory over Columbia on Friday night.

Lesburt added five rebounds for the Bears (13-10, 5-5 Ivy League). Malcolm Wrisby-Jefferson added 14 points while finishing 7 of 10 from the floor while they also had five rebounds. Landon Lewis shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Lions (12-11, 1-9) were led by Gerard O’Keefe, who recorded 16 points. Gianni Cobb added 16 points and three steals for Columbia. Kenny Noland had eight points and seven rebounds.

Both teams next play Saturday. Brown hosts Cornell and Columbia goes on the road to play Yale.

