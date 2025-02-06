Lemon leads Cal Baptist against Southern Utah after 29-point performance

Cal Baptist Lancers (7-14, 4-3 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-17, 2-6 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Cal Baptist Lancers (7-14, 4-3 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-17, 2-6 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits Southern Utah after Khloe Lemon scored 29 points in Cal Baptist’s 87-84 win against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Thunderbirds have gone 3-7 at home. Southern Utah ranks sixth in the WAC in team defense, giving up 70.0 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Lancers are 4-3 in WAC play. Cal Baptist is 2-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Southern Utah averages 60.0 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 72.6 Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Southern Utah has allowed to its opponents (41.7%).

The Thunderbirds and Lancers face off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daylani Ballena is shooting 41.5% and averaging 10.5 points for the Thunderbirds. Samantha Johnston is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Anaiyah Tu’ua is averaging 10.4 points and 5.5 assists for the Lancers. Lemon is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 60.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

