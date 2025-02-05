Lemon and Cal Baptist host Southern Utah

Cal Baptist Lancers (7-14, 4-3 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-17, 2-6 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Cal Baptist Lancers (7-14, 4-3 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-17, 2-6 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist plays Southern Utah after Khloe Lemon scored 29 points in Cal Baptist’s 87-84 win over the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Thunderbirds have gone 3-7 in home games.

The Lancers are 4-3 in conference matchups. Cal Baptist has a 4-10 record against teams above .500.

Southern Utah averages 60.0 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 72.6 Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Southern Utah gives up.

The Thunderbirds and Lancers face off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Gandy averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc. Daylani Ballena is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games.

Nhug Bosch Duran averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Lemon is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 60.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

