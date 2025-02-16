Lehigh visits Williamson and Bucknell

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-15, 5-9 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (13-14, 9-5 Patriot League) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-15, 5-9 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (13-14, 9-5 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell faces Lehigh after Noah Williamson scored 24 points in Bucknell’s 75-69 victory against the Lafayette Leopards.

The Bison are 9-3 on their home court. Bucknell has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mountain Hawks are 5-9 in Patriot League play. Lehigh is seventh in the Patriot League with 13.0 assists per game led by Ben Knostman averaging 2.7.

Bucknell is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.6% Lehigh allows to opponents. Lehigh averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Bucknell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bascoe averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Williamson is averaging 16.9 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Cam Gillus averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Tyler Whitney-Sidney is averaging 15 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.