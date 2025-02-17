Lehigh visits Bucknell after Williamson’s 24-point showing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-15, 5-9 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (13-14, 9-5 Patriot League) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-15, 5-9 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (13-14, 9-5 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -5.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell plays Lehigh after Noah Williamson scored 24 points in Bucknell’s 75-69 victory against the Lafayette Leopards.

The Bison have gone 9-3 in home games. Bucknell ranks sixth in the Patriot League with 13.3 assists per game led by Josh Bascoe averaging 4.4.

The Mountain Hawks are 5-9 against Patriot League opponents. Lehigh averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Bucknell averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Lehigh allows. Lehigh has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of Bucknell have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bascoe is averaging 15.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Bison. Williamson is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler Whitney-Sidney is shooting 47.7% and averaging 13.5 points for the Mountain Hawks. Cam Gillus is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.