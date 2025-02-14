Lehigh plays Holy Cross on 9-game win streak

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (20-4, 11-1 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (15-8, 8-4 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (20-4, 11-1 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (15-8, 8-4 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh will attempt to continue its nine-game win streak with a victory over Holy Cross.

The Crusaders have gone 7-2 at home. Holy Cross is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Mountain Hawks are 11-1 against conference opponents. Lehigh has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Holy Cross averages 60.9 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 56.1 Lehigh gives up. Lehigh scores 13.1 more points per game (69.9) than Holy Cross gives up (56.8).

The Crusaders and Mountain Hawks square off Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary-Elizabeth Donnelly averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, scoring 6.7 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Simone Foreman is averaging 16.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Ella Stemmer is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, while averaging 11 points. Maddie Albrecht is shooting 57.0% and averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 6-4, averaging 59.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 9-1, averaging 71.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.5 points.

