Lehigh faces American after Albrecht’s 22-point game

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (18-4, 9-1 Patriot) at American Eagles (1-20, 1-9 Patriot) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (18-4, 9-1 Patriot) at American Eagles (1-20, 1-9 Patriot)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh plays American after Maddie Albrecht scored 22 points in Lehigh’s 60-47 victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Eagles are 1-8 on their home court. American has a 0-13 record against teams above .500.

The Mountain Hawks are 9-1 in Patriot play. Lehigh is 16-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.8 turnovers per game.

American scores 54.1 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 56.3 Lehigh allows. Lehigh has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of American have averaged.

The Eagles and Mountain Hawks meet Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cecilia Kay is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Laura Nogues is averaging 7.3 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ella Stemmer averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Albrecht is averaging 18.4 points and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 53.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 9-1, averaging 71.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points.

