Legions, Long Island Sharks to visit Roberts, Le Moyne Dolphins

Long Island Sharks (6-19, 3-9 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (4-21, 4-8 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sirviva Legions and LIU take on Haedyn Roberts and Le Moyne in NEC play.

The Dolphins are 4-6 in home games. Le Moyne gives up 71.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 19.2 points per game.

The Sharks are 3-9 against NEC opponents. LIU ranks ninth in the NEC with 19.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Janessa Williams averaging 5.7.

Le Moyne is shooting 34.3% from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points lower than the 43.2% LIU allows to opponents. LIU’s 35.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.3 percentage points lower than Le Moyne has given up to its opponents (44.2%).

The Dolphins and Sharks face off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sierra Linnin averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Roberts is averaging 10.6 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Legions is scoring 14.5 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Sharks. Brianna Mead is averaging 10.7 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 40.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 58.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Sharks: 2-8, averaging 54.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

