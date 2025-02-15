Legions and the Long Island Sharks take on conference foe Fairleigh Dickinson

Long Island Sharks (6-18, 3-8 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-3, 10-0 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Long Island Sharks (6-18, 3-8 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-3, 10-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Teneisia Brown and Fairleigh Dickinson host Sirviva Legions and LIU in NEC play.

The Knights have gone 10-0 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks sixth in the NEC with 23.9 points per game in the paint led by Brown averaging 6.0.

The Sharks are 3-8 against NEC opponents. LIU gives up 66.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 12.3 points per game.

Fairleigh Dickinson scores 66.1 points per game, equal to what LIU allows. LIU averages 53.8 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 57.4 Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents.

The Knights and Sharks square off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Renninger is averaging 14 points for the Knights. Brown is averaging 13.4 points and 9.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Janessa Williams averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc. Legions is shooting 38.1% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 10-0, averaging 67.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points per game.

Sharks: 2-8, averaging 56.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

