Legions and LIU host Stonehill

Long Island Sharks (6-17, 3-7 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (9-12, 5-3 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Long Island Sharks (6-17, 3-7 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (9-12, 5-3 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU plays Stonehill after Sirviva Legions scored 23 points in LIU’s 80-79 victory against the Wagner Seahawks.

The Skyhawks have gone 5-4 at home. Stonehill has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Sharks are 3-7 in conference matchups. LIU is 0-5 against opponents over .500.

Stonehill is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 43.4% LIU allows to opponents. LIU averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Stonehill allows.

The Skyhawks and Sharks square off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sharn Hayward is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Sydney McLaughlin is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Legions is scoring 14.2 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Sharks. Brianna Mead is averaging 11.9 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 62.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Sharks: 3-7, averaging 57.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

