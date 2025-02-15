Leggett leads South Alabama against Georgia Southern after 20-point showing

South Alabama Jaguars (5-19, 1-12 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (11-15, 3-10 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

South Alabama Jaguars (5-19, 1-12 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (11-15, 3-10 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama takes on Georgia Southern after Rachel Leggett scored 20 points in South Alabama’s 78-69 loss to the Georgia State Panthers.

The Eagles have gone 5-6 in home games. Georgia Southern is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jaguars have gone 1-12 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 19.6 turnovers per game.

Georgia Southern averages 65.0 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 74.3 South Alabama allows. South Alabama’s 37.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Georgia Southern has given up to its opponents (40.9%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKenna Eddings is shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 8.8 points. Nicole Gwynn is shooting 37.6% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

Leggett is shooting 54.1% and averaging 12.5 points for the Jaguars. Amyria Walker is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 62.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

