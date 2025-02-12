Lee, Marist Red Foxes to host Seppala and the Siena Saints

Siena Saints (12-10, 9-4 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (12-10, 7-5 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Siena Saints (12-10, 9-4 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (12-10, 7-5 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Teresa Seppala and Siena take on Morgan Lee and Marist in MAAC play Thursday.

The Red Foxes have gone 7-2 in home games. Marist is eighth in the MAAC scoring 56.8 points while shooting 37.8% from the field.

The Saints have gone 9-4 against MAAC opponents. Siena is third in the MAAC scoring 65.5 points per game and is shooting 42.0%.

Marist’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Siena gives up. Siena has shot at a 42.0% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 37.4% shooting opponents of Marist have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee is averaging 12.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Red Foxes. Lexie Tarul is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Seppala is scoring 18.0 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Saints. Ahniysha Jackson is averaging 16.4 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 56.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Saints: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

