Lee leads Marist against Merrimack after 26-point game

Merrimack Warriors (10-13, 6-8 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (12-11, 7-6 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Merrimack Warriors (10-13, 6-8 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (12-11, 7-6 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist hosts Merrimack after Morgan Lee scored 26 points in Marist’s 81-69 loss to the Siena Saints.

The Red Foxes are 7-3 on their home court. Marist gives up 58.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The Warriors are 6-8 in MAAC play. Merrimack has a 2-8 record against opponents above .500.

Marist averages 57.3 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 63.9 Merrimack gives up. Merrimack averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Marist allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee is shooting 43.6% and averaging 12.8 points for the Red Foxes. Lexie Tarul is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

Lydia Melaschenko is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging six points. Thalia Shepard is shooting 42.5% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 56.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Warriors: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

