Lee and Little Rock host Southern Indiana

Little Rock Trojans (10-11, 8-4 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (16-7, 8-4 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Little Rock Trojans (10-11, 8-4 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (16-7, 8-4 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces Southern Indiana after Faith Lee scored 20 points in Little Rock’s 64-59 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Screaming Eagles are 10-1 in home games. Southern Indiana is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trojans have gone 8-4 against OVC opponents. Little Rock has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Southern Indiana scores 72.3 points, 5.9 more per game than the 66.4 Little Rock allows. Little Rock averages 61.7 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 62.0 Southern Indiana allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meredith Raley is averaging 14.1 points for the Screaming Eagles. Vanessa Shafford is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Emerald Parker is averaging 7.1 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Trojans. Lee is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 66.6 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.