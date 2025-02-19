Leary and the Iona Gaels take on conference foe Manhattan

Iona Gaels (10-15, 8-7 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (11-12, 5-9 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Iona Gaels (10-15, 8-7 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (11-12, 5-9 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Caroline de Klauman and Manhattan host Erin Leary and Iona in MAAC play.

The Jaspers have gone 6-4 in home games. Manhattan leads the MAAC in rebounding, averaging 33.1 boards. Leyla Ozturk paces the Jaspers with 6.2 rebounds.

The Gaels are 8-7 against MAAC opponents. Iona ranks fifth in the MAAC shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

Manhattan is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Iona allows to opponents. Iona averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Manhattan allows.

The Jaspers and Gaels face off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nitzan Amar is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Jaspers. Ines Gimenez Monserrat is averaging 12.1 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ella Fajardo is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Gaels. Leary is averaging 10.0 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Gaels: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

