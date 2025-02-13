Le Moyne wins 72-68 in OT over Wagner

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — AJ Dancier’s 17 points helped Le Moyne defeat Wagner 72-68 in overtime on Thursday night to…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — AJ Dancier’s 17 points helped Le Moyne defeat Wagner 72-68 in overtime on Thursday night to end a five-game losing streak.

Wagner inbounded it with 1 second left in regulation and Zaire Williams made a 3-pointer to tie it at 62-all.

Dancier shot 4 of 14 from the field, including 1 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 9 from the line for the Dolphins (8-18, 3-8 Northeast Conference). Deng Garang shot 4 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Robby Carmody shot 3 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 13 points.

R.J. Greene finished with 15 points and seven rebounds for the Seahawks (12-13, 4-8). Zae Blake added 14 points for Wagner. Ja’Kair Sanchez also recorded 12 points.

Le Moyne’s next game is Saturday against Chicago State at home. Wagner hosts Stonehill on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.