Le Moyne visits Wagner, aims to stop road skid

Le Moyne Dolphins (4-18, 4-5 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (5-17, 2-8 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Le Moyne Dolphins (4-18, 4-5 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (5-17, 2-8 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne will aim to end its 11-game road losing streak when the Dolphins visit Wagner.

The Seahawks have gone 3-6 at home. Wagner is fifth in the NEC scoring 58.5 points while shooting 37.7% from the field.

The Dolphins are 4-5 in conference play. Le Moyne is eighth in the NEC with 10.0 assists per game led by Eli Clark averaging 3.2.

Wagner averages 58.5 points per game, 13.3 fewer points than the 71.8 Le Moyne gives up. Le Moyne averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Wagner allows.

The Seahawks and Dolphins match up Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julia Fabozzi is averaging 15.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Seahawks. Taleah Washington is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Clark is averaging 8.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Dolphins. Haedyn Roberts is averaging 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 2-8, averaging 58.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 56.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.