Le Moyne visits Renninger and Fairleigh Dickinson

Le Moyne Dolphins (4-20, 4-7 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (21-3, 11-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson faces Le Moyne after Ava Renninger scored 25 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 75-45 victory against the Long Island Sharks.

The Knights have gone 11-0 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson is the NEC leader with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Teneisia Brown averaging 2.6.

The Dolphins are 4-7 against NEC opponents. Le Moyne has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Fairleigh Dickinson is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne’s 34.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than Fairleigh Dickinson has allowed to its opponents (38.7%).

The Knights and Dolphins square off Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Renninger averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Brown is shooting 55.0% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Haedyn Roberts is shooting 36.6% and averaging 10.8 points for the Dolphins. Sierra Linnin is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 10-0, averaging 67.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.6 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 58.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

