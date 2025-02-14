Le Moyne plays Chicago State on 12-game road skid

Le Moyne Dolphins (4-19, 4-6 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (3-23, 3-8 NEC) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Le Moyne Dolphins (4-19, 4-6 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (3-23, 3-8 NEC)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne will look to break its 12-game road losing streak when the Dolphins face Chicago State.

The Cougars are 2-10 on their home court. Chicago State has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dolphins are 4-6 in NEC play. Le Moyne ranks eighth in the NEC giving up 71.3 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

Chicago State’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne’s 34.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.6 percentage points lower than Chicago State has given up to its opponents (44.6%).

The Cougars and Dolphins meet Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aiyanna Culver is scoring 14.0 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Cougars. Josie Hill is averaging 14.2 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 58.2% over the past 10 games.

Haedyn Roberts is shooting 36.4% and averaging 10.8 points for the Dolphins. Sierra Linnin is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 57.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

