Le Moyne hosts Mercyhurst following Van Schaik’s 24-point performance

Mercyhurst Lakers (8-13, 5-5 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (3-18, 3-5 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst plays Le Moyne after Jenna Van Schaik scored 24 points in Mercyhurst’s 76-69 win against the Chicago State Cougars.

The Dolphins are 3-6 on their home court. Le Moyne is 1-16 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lakers are 5-5 in NEC play. Mercyhurst is 6-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Le Moyne averages 51.3 points per game, 15.7 fewer points than the 67.0 Mercyhurst gives up. Mercyhurst averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Le Moyne allows.

The Dolphins and Lakers face off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haedyn Roberts is averaging 10.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Dolphins. Sierra Linnin is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Van Schaik is averaging 13.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Lakers. Bailey Kuhns is averaging 18.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 56.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 63.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

