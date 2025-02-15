Le Moyne faces Chicago State on 12-game road slide

Le Moyne Dolphins (4-19, 4-6 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (3-23, 3-8 NEC) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Le Moyne Dolphins (4-19, 4-6 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (3-23, 3-8 NEC)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne will attempt to break its 12-game road slide when the Dolphins take on Chicago State.

The Cougars are 2-10 on their home court. Chicago State ranks eighth in the NEC with 20.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Josie Hill averaging 4.7.

The Dolphins are 4-6 in NEC play. Le Moyne ranks ninth in the NEC scoring 17.5 points per game in the paint led by Haedyn Roberts averaging 4.0.

Chicago State’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Le Moyne gives up. Le Moyne averages 51.9 points per game, 27.9 fewer points than the 79.8 Chicago State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aiyanna Culver is averaging 14 points and 3.1 assists for the Cougars. Hill is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Roberts is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Dolphins. Sierra Linnin is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 57.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

