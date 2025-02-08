Lawson scores 24, Little Rock defeats Morehead State 76-62

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Johnathan Lawson had 24 points in Little Rock’s 76-62 win over Morehead State on Saturday. Lawson…

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Johnathan Lawson had 24 points in Little Rock’s 76-62 win over Morehead State on Saturday.

Lawson added three steals for the Trojans (16-9, 10-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Jordan Jefferson scored 14 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line and added four steals. Isaiah Lewis shot 4 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Kenny White Jr. led the Eagles (14-11, 9-5) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Tyler Brelsford added 11 points for Morehead State. Jerone Morton had 10 points, five assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

