Lawson scores 19 in Little Rock’s 74-56 win over Southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Johnathan Lawson’s 19 points helped Little Rock defeat Southern Indiana 74-56 on Thursday night.

Lawson had five rebounds and four steals for the Trojans (15-9, 9-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Jordan Jefferson scored 17 points while going 5 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the free-throw line and added four steals. Mwani Wilkinson had 14 points and shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Screaming Eagles (9-14, 4-9) were led in scoring by Stephen Olowoniyi, who finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Jayland Randall added 14 points for Southern Indiana. Damoni Harrison also recorded 13 points and nine rebounds.

Both teams next play Saturday. Little Rock visits Morehead State and Southern Indiana plays Southeast Missouri State at home.

