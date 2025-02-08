Lawson, Little Rock Trojans to visit White, Morehead State Eagles

Little Rock Trojans (15-9, 9-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (14-10, 9-4 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Little Rock Trojans (15-9, 9-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (14-10, 9-4 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -3.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Johnathan Lawson and Little Rock visit Kenny White Jr. and Morehead State on Saturday.

The Eagles have gone 9-2 at home. Morehead State has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trojans have gone 9-4 against OVC opponents. Little Rock is eighth in the OVC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Mwani Wilkinson averaging 5.8.

Morehead State averages 67.7 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 65.5 Little Rock gives up. Little Rock has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Morehead State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: White is averaging 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Jerone Morton is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Lawson is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Trojans. Wilkinson is averaging 12.4 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 62.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.