Lawson and Little Rock host Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (15-10, 10-4 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (16-9, 10-4 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m.…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (15-10, 10-4 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (16-9, 10-4 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock takes on Southeast Missouri State after Johnathan Lawson scored 24 points in Little Rock’s 76-62 victory against the Morehead State Eagles.

The Trojans have gone 7-3 at home. Little Rock is eighth in the OVC scoring 69.2 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Redhawks are 10-4 in OVC play. Southeast Missouri State is third in the OVC scoring 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Brendan Terry averaging 5.3.

Little Rock averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Southeast Missouri State gives up. Southeast Missouri State has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points higher than the 37.8% shooting opponents of Little Rock have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mwani Wilkinson is averaging 13.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Trojans. Lawson is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Tedrick Washington Jr. is scoring 14.0 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Redhawks. Rob Martin is averaging 17.8 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 53.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.