Lawrence and Rhode Island host La Salle

La Salle Explorers (12-13, 4-9 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (16-8, 5-7 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island plays La Salle after Jamarques Lawrence scored 20 points in Rhode Island’s 68-64 victory over the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Rams are 12-2 in home games. Rhode Island averages 78.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Explorers have gone 4-9 against A-10 opponents. La Salle has a 5-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Rhode Island is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.2% La Salle allows to opponents. La Salle has shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Thomas is averaging 18.5 points, 5.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Rams. Jaden House is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Corey McKeithan is averaging 15 points for the Explorers. Deuce Jones is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Explorers: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

