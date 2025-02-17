Lawal leads Virginia Tech against Boston College after 23-point showing

Virginia Tech Hokies (11-14, 6-8 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (10-15, 2-12 ACC) Boston; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Virginia Tech Hokies (11-14, 6-8 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (10-15, 2-12 ACC)

Boston; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech takes on Boston College after Toibu Lawal scored 23 points in Virginia Tech’s 73-70 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Eagles are 7-7 in home games. Boston College has a 3-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hokies are 6-8 in ACC play. Virginia Tech averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Boston College is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Virginia Tech allows to opponents. Virginia Tech averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Boston College allows.

The Eagles and Hokies face off Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donald Hand Jr. is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Fred Payne is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lawal is averaging 13.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Hokies. Jaden Schutt is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 72.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Hokies: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

