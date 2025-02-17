Lauren Betts out with right foot injury for top-ranked UCLA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lauren Betts did not play for top-ranked UCLA against No. 22 Michigan State because of a…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lauren Betts did not play for top-ranked UCLA against No. 22 Michigan State because of a right foot injury.

The Big Ten’s second-leading scorer sat out Sunday’s game at Pauley Pavilion and was wearing a boot on her foot. The 6-foot-7 starting center is day-to-day. Betts missed two games in late December with a minor leg injury.

Betts had her 13th double-double of the season with 18 points and 13 rebounds in a 71-60 loss to sixth-ranked Southern California on Thursday. The defeat snapped UCLA’s 23-game winning streak.

She is averaging 19.5 points and 9.9 rebounds.

Janiah Barker made her third start of the season in place of Betts and finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds as the Bruins rallied to beat the Spartans 75-69.

“She played phenomenal,” forward Timea Gardiner said. “Obviously, we’re missing a huge piece with Lauren out, but everyone stepped up in their own way and I think that makes a really great team.”

This story has been corrected to show Betts missed two games earlier this season.

