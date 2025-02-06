Lattimore leads Virginia against No. 22 Florida State after 26-point game

Florida State Seminoles (18-4, 8-2 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (12-11, 4-7 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida State Seminoles (18-4, 8-2 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (12-11, 4-7 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts No. 22 Florida State after Latasha Lattimore scored 26 points in Virginia’s 70-67 win over the Syracuse Orange.

The Cavaliers are 8-5 in home games. Virginia averages 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Seminoles have gone 8-2 against ACC opponents. Florida State has college basketball’s best offense with 92.5 points while shooting 45.7%.

Virginia is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 41.3% Florida State allows to opponents. Florida State has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kymora Johnson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Lattimore is shooting 47.2% and averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games.

Sydney Bowles averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Ta’Niya Latson is averaging 23.1 points, 4.9 assists and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Seminoles: 8-2, averaging 89.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

