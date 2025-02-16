Larranaga and Northeastern host Hofstra

Hofstra Pride (9-14, 4-8 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (1-20, 0-12 CAA) Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hosts…

Hofstra Pride (9-14, 4-8 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (1-20, 0-12 CAA)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hosts Hofstra after Natalie Larranaga scored 22 points in Northeastern’s 73-55 loss to the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Huskies have gone 0-9 at home. Northeastern is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pride are 4-8 in conference play. Hofstra ranks third in the CAA with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Ramatoulaye Keita averaging 7.6.

Northeastern is shooting 35.3% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 38.8% Hofstra allows to opponents. Hofstra’s 36.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points lower than Northeastern has allowed to its opponents (43.3%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Staten is averaging 4.6 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Huskies. Abigail Jegede is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Emma Von Essen averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc. Zyheima Swint is shooting 50.7% and averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 0-10, averaging 48.7 points, 27.2 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Pride: 2-8, averaging 52.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.