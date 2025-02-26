Lanpher leads Cent. Conn. St. against Le Moyne after 35-point outing

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (9-17, 8-5 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (5-21, 5-8 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 6…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (9-17, 8-5 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (5-21, 5-8 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. plays Le Moyne after Belle Lanpher scored 35 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 84-68 victory over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Dolphins have gone 5-6 at home. Le Moyne is 2-18 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Blue Devils have gone 8-5 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. is fifth in the NEC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Alonna Sellers averaging 4.2.

Le Moyne’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Cent. Conn. St. gives up. Cent. Conn. St.’s 38.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than Le Moyne has allowed to its opponents (44.1%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haedyn Roberts is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Dolphins. Sierra Linnin is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Meghan Kenefick is shooting 35.5% and averaging 8.9 points for the Blue Devils. Lanpher is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 62.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Blue Devils: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

