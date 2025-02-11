Lanier leads No. 5 Tennessee against No. 15 Kentucky after 21-point game

Tennessee Volunteers (20-4, 7-4 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (16-7, 5-5 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Tennessee Volunteers (20-4, 7-4 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (16-7, 5-5 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -2.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Tennessee takes on No. 15 Kentucky after Chaz Lanier scored 21 points in Tennessee’s 70-52 victory against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Wildcats are 12-2 on their home court. Kentucky ranks eighth in college basketball with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Amari Williams averaging 6.8.

The Volunteers are 7-4 in conference games. Tennessee is 17-4 against opponents over .500.

Kentucky averages 86.7 points, 27.4 more per game than the 59.3 Tennessee gives up. Tennessee averages 74.8 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 76.6 Kentucky gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is averaging 16 points and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Jaxson Robinson is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Lanier is scoring 17.7 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 13.2 points, 6.1 assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 83.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

