Lanier leads No. 4 Tennessee against No. 14 Kentucky after 21-point game

Tennessee Volunteers (20-4, 7-4 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (16-7, 5-5 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Tennessee Volunteers (20-4, 7-4 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (16-7, 5-5 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Tennessee visits No. 14 Kentucky after Chaz Lanier scored 21 points in Tennessee’s 70-52 win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Wildcats are 12-2 on their home court. Kentucky is third in college basketball averaging 86.7 points and is shooting 48.5% from the field.

The Volunteers are 7-4 in SEC play. Tennessee has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Kentucky averages 86.7 points, 27.4 more per game than the 59.3 Tennessee gives up. Tennessee averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is averaging 16 points and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Jaxson Robinson is averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games.

Lanier is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 83.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

