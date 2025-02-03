Langston Reynolds posts double-double to lead Northern Colorado over Idaho State 86-72

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Langston Reynolds finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds to power Northern Colorado to an 86-72…

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Langston Reynolds finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds to power Northern Colorado to an 86-72 victory over Idaho State on Monday night.

Isaiah Hawthorne also scored 19 on 7-for-11 shooting with two 3-pointers for the Bears (17-6, 9-1 Big Sky Conference). Jaron Rillie hit two 3-pointers and scored 17.

The Bengals (10-11, 5-5) were led by Jake O’Neil with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Dylan Darling added 20 points, four assists and two steals. AJ Burgin scored 12.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

