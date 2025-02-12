Langi leads CSU Bakersfield against UCSD after 23-point showing

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-21, 2-11 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (11-13, 7-5 Big West) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-21, 2-11 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (11-13, 7-5 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield takes on UCSD after Marley Langi scored 23 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 63-58 victory over the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Tritons are 6-7 on their home court. UCSD is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Roadrunners are 2-11 in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield is 0-12 against opponents over .500.

UCSD averages 63.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 67.3 CSU Bakersfield gives up. CSU Bakersfield averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UCSD allows.

The Tritons and Roadrunners match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sumayah Sugapong is averaging 14.1 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals for the Tritons. Sabrina Ma is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Taylor Caldwell is averaging 4.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Aryana Dizon is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 50.1 points, 26.0 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

