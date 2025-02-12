Langham, Samford Bulldogs to host Downing and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (14-10, 5-4 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (8-16, 3-5 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (14-10, 5-4 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (8-16, 3-5 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford takes on East Tennessee State in a matchup of SoCon teams.

The Bulldogs are 6-4 in home games. Samford ranks sixth in the SoCon with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Emily Bowman averaging 3.1.

The Buccaneers are 5-4 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State scores 60.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

Samford scores 68.8 points, 13.1 more per game than the 55.7 East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Samford allows.

The Bulldogs and Buccaneers match up Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bowman is scoring 11.2 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Claire Johnson is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kendall Folley is averaging 6.3 points for the Buccaneers. Courtney Moore is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.

