Lane leads North Alabama against Jacksonville after 21-point performance

Jacksonville Dolphins (16-9, 10-3 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (18-8, 10-3 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (16-9, 10-3 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (18-8, 10-3 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama faces Jacksonville after Jacari Lane scored 21 points in North Alabama’s 83-70 win against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Lions are 11-1 on their home court. North Alabama is third in the ASUN scoring 79.1 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Dolphins have gone 10-3 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville is third in the ASUN with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Stephon Payne III averaging 3.0.

North Alabama is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Jacksonville allows to opponents. Jacksonville averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than North Alabama allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Lions. Daniel Ortiz is averaging 13.7 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Zimi Nwokeji averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Robert McCray is averaging 15.3 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 80.0 points, 39.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Dolphins: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.