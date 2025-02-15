Lane has 25 in North Alabama’s 92-79 victory against Jacksonville

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Jacari Lane’s 25 points helped North Alabama defeat Jacksonville 92-79 on Saturday. Lane added six rebounds…

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Jacari Lane’s 25 points helped North Alabama defeat Jacksonville 92-79 on Saturday.

Lane added six rebounds for the Lions (19-8, 11-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Taye Fields scored 21 points while shooting 8 of 11 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line and added seven rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Donte Bacchus shot 7 of 9 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Kendall Munson led the Dolphins (16-10, 10-4) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Robert McCray added 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Jacksonville. Chris Arias also had 17 points.

