Lane and Georgia State host Buffalo

Georgia State Panthers (9-15, 5-7 Sun Belt) at Buffalo Bulls (7-15, 2-8 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State plays Buffalo after Toneari Lane scored 22 points in Georgia State’s 97-64 win over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Bulls have gone 5-5 in home games. Buffalo is 1-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Panthers are 1-8 in road games. Georgia State ranks sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Zarigue Nutter averaging 7.0.

Buffalo is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Georgia State allows to opponents. Georgia State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Buffalo gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Sabol is averaging 15.9 points for the Bulls. Tyson Dunn is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lane is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 14.9 points. Cesare Edwards is shooting 50.3% and averaging 19.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 81.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

