Lander scores 18, LIU takes down Wagner 60-47

NEW YORK (AP) — Blake Lander scored 18 points as Long Island University beat Wagner 60-47 on Thursday night. Lander…

NEW YORK (AP) — Blake Lander scored 18 points as Long Island University beat Wagner 60-47 on Thursday night.

Lander also contributed six rebounds for the Sharks (11-15, 7-4 Northeast Conference). Jamal Fuller scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Malachi Davis had 13 points and went 5 of 14 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range).

Zaire Williams led the Seahawks (12-11, 4-6) in scoring, finishing with 13 points, six rebounds and three steals. Wagner also got nine points from Tyje Kelton. Keyontae Lewis also had eight points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. LIU hosts Stonehill and Wagner travels to play Fairleigh Dickinson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.