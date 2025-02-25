Lampkin and North Texas host Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers (9-17, 4-11 AAC) at North Texas Eagles (20-7, 12-3 AAC) Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Charlotte 49ers (9-17, 4-11 AAC) at North Texas Eagles (20-7, 12-3 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas takes on Charlotte after Tommisha Lampkin scored 23 points in North Texas’ 75-73 win against the East Carolina Pirates.

The Eagles are 13-1 in home games. North Texas is the top team in the AAC with 36.6 points in the paint led by Lampkin averaging 6.0.

The 49ers are 4-11 in AAC play. Charlotte is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

North Texas’ average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Charlotte gives up. Charlotte has shot at a 37.6% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 38.8% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

The Eagles and 49ers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ereauna Hardaway is averaging 10.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Eagles. Lampkin is averaging 17.0 points and 11.7 rebounds while shooting 57.0% over the last 10 games.

Hayleigh Breland is averaging 11.3 points for the 49ers. Alexis Andrews is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 69.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

49ers: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

