Lamothe, Ogletree and North Carolina A&T knock off Stony Brook 73-72

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Jahnathan Lamothe led North Carolina A&T with 23 points and Bryson Ogletree’s free throw at the…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Jahnathan Lamothe led North Carolina A&T with 23 points and Bryson Ogletree’s free throw at the end of the game gave the Aggies a 73-72 win over Stony Brook on Saturday.

Lamothe also had 11 rebounds for the Aggies (7-22, 3-13 Coastal Athletic Association). Ogletree added 19 points while shooting 5 for 14 (4 for 11 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds. Camian Shell had 15 points and went 6 of 11 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

CJ Luster II led the way for the Seawolves (6-22, 2-13) with 23 points. Andre Snoddy added 14 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks for Stony Brook. Collin O’Connor had nine points, four assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.