Lamothe leads N.C. A&T against Charleston (SC) after 21-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (19-7, 9-4 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (5-21, 1-12 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T faces Charleston (SC) after Jahnathan Lamothe scored 21 points in N.C. A&T’s 60-59 win over the Elon Phoenix.

The Aggies are 3-8 on their home court. N.C. A&T ranks ninth in the CAA with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Nikolaos Chitikoudis averaging 3.3.

The Cougars are 9-4 in CAA play. Charleston (SC) ranks fifth in the CAA shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

N.C. A&T is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Charleston (SC) allows to opponents. Charleston (SC) averages 77.9 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 78.2 N.C. A&T allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Forrest is scoring 19.1 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Aggies. Lamothe is averaging 14.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Ante Brzovic is averaging 18.7 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Derrin Boyd is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 1-9, averaging 68.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.