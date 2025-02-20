Lamothe and N.C. A&T knock off Campbell 53-50

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Jahnathan Lamothe scored 25 points and Bryson Ogletree secured the victory with a layup with 34…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Jahnathan Lamothe scored 25 points and Bryson Ogletree secured the victory with a layup with 34 seconds left as N.C. A&T defeated Campbell 53-50 on Thursday night.

Lamothe also contributed seven rebounds for the Aggies (6-22, 2-13 Coastal Athletic Association). Camian Shell added 10 points while going 4 of 7 from the field while they also had three steals. Efstratios Kalliontzis had six points and shot 2 of 5 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Fighting Camels (15-13, 10-5) were led by Colby Duggan, who recorded 18 points. Tasos Cook added 12 points and eight rebounds for Campbell. Caleb Zurliene had nine points and seven rebounds.

Lamothe scored seven points in the first half and N.C. A&T went into halftime trailing 25-18. Lamothe scored a team-high 18 points for N.C. A&T in the second half. N.C. A&T outscored Campbell by 10 points over the final half.

Both teams next play Saturday. N.C. A&T hosts Stony Brook and Campbelltakes on Towson at home.

