Lamar Wilkerson scores 25 to lead Sam Houston over Kennesaw State 78-76

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson scored 25 points and Sam Houston held on to beat Kennesaw State 78-76 on…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson scored 25 points and Sam Houston held on to beat Kennesaw State 78-76 on Saturday.

Wilkerson added five rebounds for the Bearkats (10-16, 3-10 Conference USA). Cameron Huefner shot 4 for 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 11 of 15 from the free-throw line to add 22 points. Marcus Boykin went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Simeon Cottle led the way for the Owls (15-11, 7-6) with 21 points. Frankquon Sherman added 19 points for Kennesaw State. Adrian Wooley had 15 points.

Boykin’s jump shot with 1:09 left in the second half gave Sam Houston the lead for good at 77-76. Wilkerson made the second of two free throws with three seconds left for a two-point lead. Simeon Cottle missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Owls.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.