Lamar visits Patterson and Northwestern State

Lamar Cardinals (16-10, 11-4 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (12-14, 8-7 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demons -1.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State takes on Lamar after Addison Patterson scored 23 points in Northwestern State’s 70-68 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Demons have gone 8-4 in home games. Northwestern State is 6-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cardinals are 11-4 in conference games. Lamar scores 71.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

Northwestern State averages 69.0 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 66.7 Lamar allows. Lamar has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of Northwestern State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Thomas is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, while averaging 10.8 points. Patterson is shooting 42.9% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Alexis Marmolejos is averaging 14.9 points for the Cardinals. Ja’Sean Jackson is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

