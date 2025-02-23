Lamar visits Anderson and Incarnate Word

Lamar Cardinals (18-10, 13-4 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (14-14, 7-10 Southland) San Antonio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lamar Cardinals (18-10, 13-4 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (14-14, 7-10 Southland)

San Antonio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts Lamar after Jalin Anderson scored 22 points in Incarnate Word’s 63-61 victory over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals are 10-5 in home games. Incarnate Word has a 7-12 record against teams above .500.

The Lamar Cardinals are 13-4 against Southland opponents. Lamar ranks second in the Southland with 15.9 assists per game led by Ja’Sean Jackson averaging 3.9.

Incarnate Word averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Lamar gives up. Lamar averages 71.5 points per game, 2.5 more than the 69.0 Incarnate Word gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Bailey averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Incarnate Word Cardinals, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Anderson is averaging 14.5 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Alexis Marmolejos averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lamar Cardinals, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Jackson is shooting 42.4% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Incarnate Word Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Lamar Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 69.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

